taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4586
Euro
6.16555
Altın
1304.27
Borsa
101975.29
Gram Altın
228.965

US-backed Guaido wants an office at the palace

Venezuela’s opposition leader and self-declared interim President Juan Guaido on Tuesday said he would find an office at the presidential palace once he is backed by the army.

AA | 13.03.2019 - 10:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition. Tensions flared when Guaido declared himself acting president Jan. 23 -- a move supported by the US and many European and Latin American countries.

"I WILL TAKE MY OFFICE"

“We will need an office to work, very soon. When I get the support of the armed forces, I will go to Miraflores and take my office,” Guaido told supporters in the Santa Monica region of his intention to occupy the presidential palace.

US-backed Guaido wants an office at the palace

Protesters gathered in Caracas, as well as other cities, after Guaido’s call for nationwide demonstrations against the power outage which has lasted since last week. A decrease in the number of demonstrations was observed in Caracas, as communication and Internet access were interrupted due to the power blackout.

US-backed Guaido wants an office at the palace

Venezuela plunged into darkness last Thursday with power cuts hitting 21 out of 23 states. President Nicolas Maduro and his government have termed the outage a "sabotage" amid a lingering political crisis in the country.

Earlier Tuesday, Maduro announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly trying to sabotage a major hydroelectric power plant.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Demet Akbağ'ın eşi Zafer Çika vefat etti

Demet Akbağ'ın eşi Zafer Çika vefat etti

33
Ronaldolu Juventus çeyrek finalde

Ronaldolu Juventus çeyrek finalde

53
BAE dahil 15 ülke AB tarafından kara listeye alındı

BAE dahil 15 ülke AB tarafından kara listeye alındı

16
Bakanlığa gelen usulsüz gıda ihbarları cezasız kalmadı

Bakanlığa gelen usulsüz gıda ihbarları cezasız kalmadı

91
İnternette tanıştığı kadın tarafından dolandırıldı

İnternette tanıştığı kadın tarafından dolandırıldı

88
Sıla, Ahmet Kural'ı yalanladı

Sıla, Ahmet Kural'ı yalanladı

58
ABD'de doğduğu cinsiyete göre askerlik

ABD'de doğduğu cinsiyete göre askerlik

33
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir