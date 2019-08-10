taraftar değil haberciyiz
US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself prison

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14, from at least 2002 to 2005 and faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

10.08.2019
Jeffrey Epstein, the US financier facing federal sex trafficking charges, committed suicide on Friday night in his lower Manhattan jail cell, several US media outlets reported on Saturday.

DOZENS OF UNDERAGE GIRLS

Epstein, who was arrested on July 6, had pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14, from at least 2002 to 2005. Epstein, 66, was found semiconscious with marks on his neck in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan some time in the last two days, the sources said

US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself prison

The charges were announced more than a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in Florida.

He was confined in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while he appealed a district judge’s refusal to let him live under 24-hour guard in his home on the Upper East Side.

