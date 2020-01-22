taraftar değil haberciyiz
US blacklists 15 aircraft of Venezuelan oil company

Venezuela is under severe U.S. sanctions for more than a year as Washington recognizes the country's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate ruler instead of elected President Maduro.

AA | 22.01.2020 - 15:41..
The US has added 15 Venezuelan aircraft operated by state-owned oil company PDVSA, the latest in a series of measures targeting the Maduro government.

"THE AIRCRAFTS WERE BLACKLISTED DUE TO THE HARASSMENT OF US MILITARY FLIGHTS"

"On January 21, the United States identified 15 aircraft as blocked property of state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA)," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pompeo said these aircraft were blacklisted because they have been involved in the "harassment of US military flights in Caribbean airspace or have been used to transport senior members of the illegitimate former [President Nicolas] Maduro regime, which continues to subject the people of Venezuela to brutal and dictatorial practices."

He notified the Americans by saying they may not transact with these aircraft -- includes chartering, contracting, refueling, or purchasing them -- except as otherwise authorized.

"This action furthers U.S. efforts to use targeted sanctions and steady diplomacy to end Maduro’s attempts to usurp power, and to support a Venezuelan transition to democracy, including free and fair presidential elections," Pompeo added.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Greece elects first woman president in its history
The top judge of Greece's administrative court, judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou, has become Greece's first female president when lawmakers elected her head of state. in a rare display of unity.
Russia hails outcome of Libya summit
Kremlin spokesman on Monday said that a very important step has been taken towards.
Berlin conference commits to cease-fire in Libya
World leaders agreed to uphold a weapons embargo at a Berlin summit, as part of a broader plan to end the Libyan conflict.
Putin opposes an unlimited presidential term
Yet, after increasing the powers of parliament and the Cabinet and curtailing presidential authority, Putin might repeat a strategy he used before to stay in charge, shifting into the PM's seat.
