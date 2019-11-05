taraftar değil haberciyiz
US builds new military bases in Syria's oil area

After a pause in Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria, US troops on Friday resumed military patrols around oil reservoirs in northeastern Syria.

AA | 05.11.2019 - 08:55..
The US has started construction of two new military bases in Syria's oil-rich Deir ez-Zor governorate.

The military bases are being built in the 113th Brigade area and near al-Sur region, according to local sources.

ADDITIONAL SOLDIERS, AMMUNITIONS

While the footage captured by Anadolu Agency showed that many construction equipment are put into action, it was learnt the U.S. has sent 250 to 300 additional soldiers, armored vehicles, heavy weapons and ammunitions to the region.



Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.



