taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9337
Euro
6.6129
Altın
1474.35
Borsa
110670.28
Gram Altın
281.176
Bitcoin
42427.44

US, China about to sign Phase 1 trade deal

The Phase 1 deal was announced last week after more than two years of on-and-off trade talks, although neither side has released many specific details of the agreement.

REUTERS | 19.12.2019 - 12:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

China and the United States are in touch over the signing of their Phase 1 trade deal, China’s commerce ministry said, which will see lower US tariffs on Chinese goods and higher Chinese purchases of US farm, energy and manufactured goods.

THE CONTENT WILL BE MADE PUBLIC

Both the Chinese and US trade teams are in close communication, Gao Feng, a spokesman at the Chinese commerce ministry, told reporters at a regular briefing on Thursday, adding there is no specific information on the deal to disclose currently.

“After the official signing of the deal, the content of the agreement will be made public,” Gao said. US officials say China agreed to increase purchases of U.S. products and services by at least $200 billion over the next two years.

US, China about to sign Phase 1 trade deal

According to Washington, that would include additional purchases of U.S. farm products of $32 billion over two years. That would average an annual total of about $40 billion, compared to a baseline of $24 billion in 2017 before the trade war started.

Chinese officials have so far not publicly confirmed much of Washington’s version - especially on goods purchase commitments. But China said on Friday when the deal was announced that it will import more U.S. wheat, rice, corn, energy, pharmaceuticals and financial services.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
'Bana kimse ceza yazamaz' diyen sürücü gözaltına alındı

'Bana kimse ceza yazamaz' diyen sürücü gözaltına alındı

367
Türkiye dahil 11 ülkede Google servisleri çöktü

Türkiye dahil 11 ülkede Google servisleri çöktü

92
'Adnan Oktar evlatlarımı benden çaldı'

'Adnan Oktar evlatlarımı benden çaldı'

79
Cristiano Ronaldo'dan harika kafa golü

Cristiano Ronaldo'dan harika kafa golü

26
Erdoğan'dan İslam ülkelerinin liderlerine mülteci uyarısı

Erdoğan'dan İslam ülkelerinin liderlerine mülteci uyarısı

71
Trump'a yönelik suçlama Temsilciler Meclisi'nden geçti

Trump'a yönelik suçlama Temsilciler Meclisi'nden geçti

52
İstanbul'un 2. Dünya Savaşı'ndan kalma savunma hattı

İstanbul'un 2. Dünya Savaşı'ndan kalma savunma hattı

48
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir