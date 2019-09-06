taraftar değil haberciyiz
US, China agree to resume trade talks in Washington

Trump has said the US and China will very shortly resume trade talks after a weekend of escalating tension with Beijing.

REUTERS | 06.09.2019 - 15:37..
China and the United States on Thursday agreed to hold high-level talks in early October in Washington, Trump said.

"China called last night... said let's get back to the table. So we'll be getting back to the table," he said.

"BEIJING WANT TO MAKE A DEAL"

The new talks were arranged during a phone call between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China’s commerce ministry said in a statement. The US Trade Representative’s office did not specify timing for the ministerial-level talks, saying only that these would take place “in the coming weeks.”

“In advance of these discussions, deputy-level meetings will take place in mid-September to lay the groundwork for meaningful progress,” USTR spokesman Jeff Emerson said in a statement.

On Friday Trump sharply hiked tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese imports in retaliation for fresh duties from Beijing.

