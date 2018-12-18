taraftar değil haberciyiz
US coalition spokesman apologizes for Turkey tweet

'Please accept my apology,' Col. Sean Ryan says after sharing post insulting Turkish military

AA | 18.12.2018 - 13:52..
The spokesman for the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition apologized Monday after posting a tweet critical of Turkey's military from an account believed to be sympathetic to the PKK terror group.

COALITION SPOKESMAN APOLOGIZES

"In my official capacity, I accidentally shared content that was insulting to our Coalition partner Turkey, a key partner in the mission to defeat ISIS. I meant no disrespect," Col. Sean Ryan wrote on Twitter, referring to Daesh.

"We have a duty to mutual security, and we are committed to defeating ISIS. Please accept my apology."

Ryan was referring to a since-deleted retweet of a post classifying as "terrorist" Turkish armed forces.

"US Special Forces (Green Berets) patrolling the Rojava-Turkey border after terrorist Turkish army snipers targeted Rojavan civilians, killing a little girl walking home from school," the tweet said, accompanied by a photograph of U.S. military personnel and children.

The U.S. has been working alongside the YPG-PKK in Syria in its effort to eliminate Daesh from the region.

Turkey views the YPG as the Syrian extension of the PKK, a designated terrorist group in Turkey, the EU andthe U.S.

