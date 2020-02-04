taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9861
Euro
6.623
Altın
1571.48
Borsa
119242.8
Gram Altın
302.706
Bitcoin
55539.48

US condoles with Turkey after Assad regime's attacks

The deadly attacks in northwestern Syria's Idlib province martyred seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military.

AA | 04.02.2020 - 09:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US on Monday voiced solidarity with Turkey after Syrian regime strikes martyred over a half-dozen Turkish troops and injured several more.

"WE ARE CONSULTING WITH TURKISH GOVERNMENT"

"We stand by our NATO ally Turkey against these actions, send condolences to the Turkish government on the deaths of their people and fully support Turkey’s justified self-defense actions in response," a State Department spokeswoman told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

"We are consulting with the Turkish government on this matter," she added.

The deadly attacks in northwestern Syria's Idlib province martyred seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military. Thirteen other individuals were injured but are in good condition, according to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

US condoles with Turkey after Assad regime's attacks

"The destabilizing actions of Russia, the Iranian regime, Hezbollah and the Assad regime are hindering the establishment of a nationwide ceasefire in Syria as called for in UNSCR 2254 and the safe return of hundreds of thousands of displaced persons in northern Syria to their homes," the spokeswoman said, referring to a 2015 UN Security Council resolution that called for a ceasefire in Syria and a political settlement of the conflict

"The United States will do all in its power to block any reintegration of the Assad regime into the international community until it complies with all provisions of UNSCR 2254, including a nationwide ceasefire which incorporates Idlib," she added.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Erdoğan: Turkey determined to ensure safety of citizens
Turkish president says some 40 positions targeted in the ongoing operation in N. Syria after regime forces kill 4 Turkish troops.
Turkey supports Arab League denouncing US' MidEast plan
Trump announced his so-called peace plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Turkish president to attend meeting with Ukraine
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that Turkish-Ukrainian defense cooperation was moving to joint production when defense officials from the countries met in Kyiv on Jan. 26.
Turkish soldiers martyred in Assad regime attacks
In a statement by Turkey's Defense Ministry, it’s been said that says regime forces' attack also injures 9 soldiers.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD Türkiye'yi desteklediğini açıkladı

ABD Türkiye'yi desteklediğini açıkladı

193
Rusya, anayasasında Tanrı'ya atıfta bulunabilir

Rusya, anayasasında Tanrı'ya atıfta bulunabilir

46
Çin'de milyonlarca insan 'zoraki' uzaktan çalışıyor

Çin'de milyonlarca insan 'zoraki' uzaktan çalışıyor

35
Malatya Valiliği'nden depreme ilişkin son durum

Malatya Valiliği'nden depreme ilişkin son durum

63
Elazığ'da deprem sırasında görülen ışığın sırrı çözüldü

Elazığ'da deprem sırasında görülen ışığın sırrı çözüldü

29
Süleyman Soylu: Elazığ'da 2002'den önceki binalar sorunlu

Süleyman Soylu: Elazığ'da 2002'den önceki binalar sorunlu

91
Avustralya'da koala katliamı

Avustralya'da koala katliamı

51
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir