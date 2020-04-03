taraftar değil haberciyiz
US confirms 6,053 deaths in the outbreak

The US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections followed by Italy, Spain, and Germany after the virus emerged in China.

The number of people in the US who have died from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 6,000 mark, according to data released early Friday by Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 6,053 deaths and 245,540 cases as the US struggles to curb the outbreak.

"HARD DAYS AHEAD"

On Sunday, President Donald Trump warned that the next two weeks will be “very painful" in the US in terms of deaths from the coronavirus and urged Americans to brace for "hard days ahead."

"This is going to be a very, very painful two weeks," he stressed at a White House press conference.

New York is the US state worst-hit by the pandemic with more than 2,300 deaths. It has more than 92,000 cases, followed by New Jersey and California, the states with the second and third-most infections, trailing far behind with nearly 26,000 and 11,100 cases respectively.

