US confirms first case of deadly Wuhan virus

At least six people have died and nearly 300 cases reported this month in China. Beyond China, the virus has affected people in Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

AA | 22.01.2020 - 10:20..
US confirms first case of deadly Wuhan virus

The first case of Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S. was detected in Washington state, according to the nation's health agency Tuesday.

The infected male patient from Snohomish County is in isolation at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. He returned Jan. 15 from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.

"THERE ARE GROWING INDICATIONS"

The patient in his 30s experienced symptoms after returning from the trip to the region and was diagnosed with pneumonia last week. His infection with was confirmed Monday.

CNN and the New York Times were first to report the case.

US confirms first case of deadly Wuhan virus

"While originally thought to be spreading from animal-to-person, there are growing indications that limited person-to-person spread is happening," said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a release. "It’s unclear how easily this virus is spreading between people."

Also known as 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, was identified in December in Wuhan, China. Symptoms with the virus include fever, cough and trouble breathing.

US confirms first case of deadly Wuhan virus

The CDC said it is working closely with the state of Washington and local partners and sent a team to support an ongoing investigation there.

On Friday, the agency began screening travelers from Wuhan for symptoms of the respiratory virus at San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles airports. This week, it will add entry health screening at Atlanta and Chicago airports.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UN concerned about violent clashes in Lebanon
UN spokeswoman said people have the right to participate in public affairs and shape all decisions that affect their lives, including by peacefully assembling to express their concerns.
Clashes kill 2, injure 60 in Iraq's capital
More than 500 people have been killed and 17,000 injured in the protests, according to Iraq's commission.
Russian forces carry out air strikes in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey and Russia had agreed in September 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.
Heating pipe explosion kills 5 in Russian hotel's basement
Investigators opened a criminal case under the charge of the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.
