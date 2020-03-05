taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0856
Euro
6.7775
Altın
1640.29
Borsa
112821.37
Gram Altın
320.259
Bitcoin
54301.51

US Congress confirms $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus

The US death toll from the new coronavirus climbed to 11 Wednesday when officials in California recorded the first death from coronavirus there.

AA | 05.03.2020 - 10:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill Wednesday to combat the coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the US reached 11.

FIGHT AGAINST THE OUTBREAK

The bipartisan bill cleared the House floor with a 415-2 vote which came hours after congressional leaders from both chambers agreed on a deal to fight the novel coronavirus. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Thursday.

The measure provides $7.76 billion to agencies fighting the disease.

US Congress confirms $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus

Officials in California's Placer County described the victim as elderly with underlying health conditions.

Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 89,000 people and killed more than 3,100 of them.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russian warplanes hit civilians in Syria's Idlib
Russia conducted airstrikes in Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, says civil defense group.
Coronavirus present in all Iranian provinces, Rouhani says
A total of 92 people have died from the virus in Iran, with 2,922 infections, according to the country's health ministry.
Iranian trade minister tested positive for deadly virus
Reza Rahmani tested positive for coronavirus and remains at the intensive care unit at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Hospital, local media reported.
Coronavirus cases continue climbing in Germany
Outside China, the virus has spread to at least 73 countries, with more than 10,000 infected.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Soylu: Yunanistan binlerce FETÖ'cüye sınırını açtı
Soylu: Yunanistan binlerce FETÖ'cüye sınırını açtı
171
İsrail basınından BAE'li prens koronaya yakalandı iddiası
İsrail basınından BAE'li prens koronaya yakalandı iddiası
364
CHP'li Engin Özkoç'un yumruk yediği an
CHP'li Engin Özkoç'un yumruk yediği an
306
Süper Salı'nın galibi Biden, Trump'ın rakibi
Süper Salı'nın galibi Biden, Trump'ın rakibi
29
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan bugün Moskova'ya gidiyor
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan bugün Moskova'ya gidiyor
163
Türk SİHA'larına Fransız övgüsü
Türk SİHA'larına Fransız övgüsü
182
Kim Jong-un'un kız kardeşi, ilk kez resmi açıklama yaptı
Kim Jong-un'un kız kardeşi, ilk kez resmi açıklama yaptı
67
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir