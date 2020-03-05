US Congress confirms $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill Wednesday to combat the coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the US reached 11.

FIGHT AGAINST THE OUTBREAK

The bipartisan bill cleared the House floor with a 415-2 vote which came hours after congressional leaders from both chambers agreed on a deal to fight the novel coronavirus. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Thursday.

The measure provides $7.76 billion to agencies fighting the disease.

Officials in California's Placer County described the victim as elderly with underlying health conditions.

Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 89,000 people and killed more than 3,100 of them.