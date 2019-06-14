taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.877
Euro
6.6113
Altın
1348.96
Borsa
90189.25
Gram Altın
255.88

US continues to blame Iran

US has blamed Iran for an attack on 2 tankers in the Gulf of Oman, releasing video footage that it claims shows an Iranian patrol boat removing an exploded mine from one of the vessels' hulls.

AA | 14.06.2019 - 17:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US military released a video Thursday that it said showed a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) removing an unexploded mine from one of two oil tankers targeted in the Gulf of Oman.

US CLAIMS VIDEO SHOWS IRAN REMOVING MINE FOR TANKER

In the black-and-white footage posted on the US Navy's Twitter account, a small boat is seen approaching the damaged Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous and an individual can be seen allegedly removing what it said to be a limpet mine.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair and Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous were on their way to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia respectively when they were attacked earlier in the day near the Strait of Hormuz.

US continues to blame Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Tehran, describing the attacks as part of "an unacceptable campaign of escalating tension by Iran".

Iran's UN Mission said its government categorically rejected Washington's claim that it was responsible for the attacks and condemned the incident "in the strongest possible terms”.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

211
Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

241
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Ferrari’sini satamadı

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Ferrari’sini satamadı

141
Fikret Orman sevgilisiyle tatile çıktı

Fikret Orman sevgilisiyle tatile çıktı

84
Van'da elektrik dağıtım şirketi çalışanları rüşvet aldı

Van'da elektrik dağıtım şirketi çalışanları rüşvet aldı

128
Amerika ile İran yine birbirini suçladı

Amerika ile İran yine birbirini suçladı

168
Bursa'da 9 yaşındaki Baran'ın saçları gündem oldu

Bursa'da 9 yaşındaki Baran'ın saçları gündem oldu

135
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir