US contractor killed in Iraq base rocket attack

The attack also injured several US service members and Iraqi personnel.

REUTERS | 28.12.2019 - 09:25..
A US civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday, US officials said.

NO GROUP HAS CLAIMED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ATTACK

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said in addition to the contractor being killed, several service members were lightly wounded. The officials cautioned this was initial information.

The Iraqi military said in a statement earlier on Friday that several rockets were launched into Iraq’s K1 military base, which houses US and Iraqi forces.

