US’ coronavirus cases surpass 572,000

The US is the country with the highest number of cases and deaths worldwide, followed by Italy and Spain in both tallies.

Over 23,000 people in the US have died from the novel coronavirus, according to the data of Johns Hopkins University on Monday.

The running tally counted 23,070 fatalities and 572,169 confirmed infections, while 42,324 people have recovered from the disease.

"THE DEATH NUMBER A LOT FEWER THAN WE WERE ORIGINALLY THINKING"

The state of New York has the highest number of deaths with a tally surpassing the 10,000 mark.

US President Donald Trump said Friday the country would record fewer deaths compared to the 100,000 that was previously projected.  "The minimum number was 100,000 lives, and I think we’ll be substantially under that number," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Hard to believe that if you had 60,000, you could never be happy, but that's a lot fewer than we were originally thinking. We're seeing clear signs that our aggressive strategy is saving countless lives," he added.

Private labs allowed to conduct coronavirus tests in Russia
In the country where the coronavirus crisis has deteriorated, thousands of tests are carried out every day in a total of 254 laboratories, including 18 private labs.
Global coronavirus cases close to 2 million
Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.
Turkey to continue weekend curfews, Erdoğan says
President Erdoğan said that measures will be taken to prevent unnecessary disorder which occurred in some places after the announcement of the first-weekend curfew.
Putin says says coming weeks crucial in fighting corona
Russian President expressed that that special attention should be paid to high-risk areas such as Moscow.
