US coronavirus death toll exceeds 40,000

The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 40,000 mark, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University Sunday.

NEW YORK IS THE WORST-HIT STATE IN THE COUNTRY

The Maryland-based university's running tally counted 40,585 deaths and 742,442 cases.

The US continues to lead worldwide deaths related to the virus after Italy reported 23,660, followed by Spain with 20,453.

New York is the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 18,921 deaths and more than 242,500 cases, followed by New Jersey with 4,364 deaths and 85,464 cases.

The bulk of new deaths came two days after President Donald Trump said the US could see up to 65,000 coronavirus deaths. "I think we will be substantially, hopefully, below the 100,000. I think, right now, we are heading at probably around 60,000, maybe 65,000," Trump told reporters at a White House coronavirus task force news conference on Friday.