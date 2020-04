The coronavirus death toll in the US moved close to 54,000, with 940,000 confirmed cases as of Sunday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

939,249 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TESTED POSITIVE SO FAR

The Maryland-based university's running counter showed 53,934 deaths, 939,249 cases, and 105,818 recoveries across the world’s hardest-hit country.

New York is the worst-hit state in the US with 22,009 deaths and 282,143 cases, followed by New Jersey with over 105,500 cases.