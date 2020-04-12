taraftar değil haberciyiz
US coronavirus deaths hits 20,000

Leaving Italy behind, US now has the highest number of fatalities in the world due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

US coronavirus deaths hits 20,000

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in the U.S. crossed the 20,000 mark early Sunday, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 20,608 deaths and 529,951 cases as the US struggles to curb the outbreak.

NEW YORK IS THE EPICENTER OF THE OUTBREAK

The US leads the world in deaths from the virus after Italy reported 19,468, followed by Spain with 16,606. Nearly 32,000 patients have recovered in the US, according to the data.

The state of New York continues to be the epicenter with more than 8,600 deaths, followed by New Jersey with nearly 2,200.

US coronavirus deaths hits 20,000

US President Donald Trump said Friday the country would record fewer deaths compared to the 100,000 that was previously projected.

"The minimum number was 100,000 lives and I think we’ll be substantially under that number," Trump told reporters at the White House. "Hard to believe that if you had 60,000, you could never be happy, but that's a lot fewer than we were originally thinking."

US coronavirus deaths hits 20,000

"We're seeing clear signs that our aggressive strategy is saving countless lives," he added.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries, infecting more than 1.7 million since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Research shows wider space may be needed when walking
Belgian researchers urged to stay outside slipstream of others where harmful micro-droplets can spread disease.
Recovered patients test positive for coronavirus again in S. Korea
South Korea on Friday reported 27 new cases, its lowest after daily cases peaked at more than 900 in late February, according to KCDC, adding the total stood at 10,450 cases
Portugal to extend lockdown till May 1 amid outbreak
The country has so far reported 15,472 confirmed cases and 435 fatalities, far below neighboring Spain’s death toll of 15,843, the second-highest in the world after Italy.
Death toll surpasses 3,000 in Belgium
During the last two weeks of March, 171 other victims passed away in elderly homes in Flanders, but the authorities could just confirm the cause.
