US coronavirus deaths reach 205

121 people diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered from the disease so far.

AA | 20.03.2020 - 14:04..
The death toll from coronavirus in the US has risen to 205, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University.

CONFIRMED CASES OVER 14,200

The number of confirmed cases has swelled to over 14,200, while Washington state -- where the epidemic was first reported in the country -- continues to be the most affected with a death tally of 74.

Besides, 38 deaths were reported in New York, 18 in California, 10 each in Georgia and Louisiana.

The numbers of deaths in 20 other states remain in the singe-digits.

The Johns Hopkins figures far exceed the official tally compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which are updated daily but only for cases reported by 4 p.m. local time (1600GMT) the preceding day.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Assad forces kill 6 civilians in Syria
UN officials said that the Syrian regime has committed war crimes such as using chemical weapons, starving the population, deportation, blockade, arbitrary arrests and tortures.
Northern Cyprus shuts border amid coronavirus
Authorities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus stated that it will not be allowed anyone but citizens to enter the country.
Spain death toll reaches to 767
Spain registers over 200 deaths in a day, while cases jump to over 17,000.
Greek police fire tear gas at asylum seekers
The Greek reaction to refugees continues being harsh, with many battered, attacked, tear-gassed and several killed by Greek forces.
