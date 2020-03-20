US coronavirus deaths reach 205

The death toll from coronavirus in the US has risen to 205, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University.

CONFIRMED CASES OVER 14,200

The number of confirmed cases has swelled to over 14,200, while Washington state -- where the epidemic was first reported in the country -- continues to be the most affected with a death tally of 74.

Besides, 38 deaths were reported in New York, 18 in California, 10 each in Georgia and Louisiana.

The numbers of deaths in 20 other states remain in the singe-digits.

The Johns Hopkins figures far exceed the official tally compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which are updated daily but only for cases reported by 4 p.m. local time (1600GMT) the preceding day.