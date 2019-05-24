taraftar değil haberciyiz
US court charges Assange with espionage

Julian Assange faces a total of 18 criminal counts and could face many decades in prison if convicted.

REUTERS | 24.05.2019 - 10:07..
New charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange were unveiled by US Justice Department on Thursday. The department said that he unlawfully published the names of classified sources and conspired with and assisted ex-Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in obtaining access to classified information.

"WIKILEAKS IGNORED OUR WARNING"

The superseding indictment comes a little more than a month after the Justice Department unsealed a narrower criminal case against Assange.

Assange was initially charged with conspiring with Manning to gain access to a government computer as part of a 2010 leak by WikiLeaks of hundreds of thousands of US military reports about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Justice Department said that not only did Assange aid and encourage Manning with the theft of classified materials, but he jeopardized the lives of human sources that included Afghans, Iraqis, journalists, religious leaders, human rights advocates and political dissidents from repressive regimes by publishing their identities.

Law enforcement officials said on Thursday that the State Department had pleaded with Assange not to reveal the identities of such sources, but Wikileaks ignored the warning.

