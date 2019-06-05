taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7802
Euro
6.5188
Altın
1333.27
Borsa
90345.63
Gram Altın
246.704

US court passes bill banning cat declawing

A bill that will make animal lovers happy has been approved in New York court early Tuesday. The bill seeking to ban cat declawing in New York passed the state legislature.

AA | 05.06.2019 - 09:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Declawing, or onychectomy, is currently illegal in some cities in California such as Los Angeles and San Francisco and Denver, Colorado as well as in several European countries.

The state could become the first in the country to prohibit cat owners from declawing their pets if the bill is signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Sponsored by Linda Rosenthal, a member of the New York State Assembly, bill A01303 aims to make declawing punishable by a penalty not exceeding $1,000.

BRUTAL PROCEDURE

In a statement to CNN, Rosenthal said declawing "is not like getting a mani/pedi, it's a brutal surgical procedure that involves removing the first bone of the cat's toe and part of the tendons and muscles".

US court passes bill banning cat declawing

According to the bill, declawing is permissible for therapeutic purposes while addressing the medical condition of the cat. It cites an existing or recurring illness, infection, disease, injury or abnormal condition in the claw that endangers the cat's health. "Therapeutic purpose does not include cosmetic or aesthetic reasons or reasons of convenience in keeping or handling the cat," the bill states.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bulgaristan'dan ABD'den alınan F-16'lara tepki

Bulgaristan'dan ABD'den alınan F-16'lara tepki

29
Trump'tan 'edepsiz' açıklaması

Trump'tan 'edepsiz' açıklaması

22
Turistik beldelerde bayram yoğunluğu

Turistik beldelerde bayram yoğunluğu

19
Atatürk heykelinin bakımsız hali tepki topladı

Atatürk heykelinin bakımsız hali tepki topladı

61
Tüm İslam ülkeleri Ramazan Bayramı'na başladı

Tüm İslam ülkeleri Ramazan Bayramı'na başladı

13
Galatasaray'da 3 futbolcuya teklif yağıyor

Galatasaray'da 3 futbolcuya teklif yağıyor

15
Çakmak gazı çekerken yaktıkları sigara faciaya neden oldu

Çakmak gazı çekerken yaktıkları sigara faciaya neden oldu

18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir