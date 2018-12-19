US creates Modern Islam perception over Saudis

West World reveals Modern Islam conception. Especially they try to give different perspective to Islam. They promote Saudi Arabia and Saudi King Salman over these kind of photos.

WOMEN ARE WAITING IT TO OPEN

This photo is taken by a US photographer George Steinmetz. Actually it is the best example on this subject. İn this photo there are women waiting for Victoria’s Secret to open after Friday prayer at the Kingdom Centre Mall in Riyadh.

SOME OF THE USERS OVERREACTED

In the description of this photo, “Waiting for Victoria’s Secret to open after Friday evening prayers last night at the Kingdom Centre Mall, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia #ModernIslam.” was written. ASome of users congratulated Steinmetz, but some of them overreacted to him.