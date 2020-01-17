US crude oil production breaks new record high

Crude oil production in the U.S. reached a new record high of 13 million barrels per day (bpd) as at the week ending Jan. 10, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

13 MILLION BARRELS A DAY

The world's biggest crude oil producer saw its output decrease by 3,000 bpd in the state of Alaska, but increase by 100,000 bpd in other states excluding Hawaii, bringing total crude output in the country from approximately 12.9 million bpd to 13 million bpd.

The last time the US' crude oil production reached a record high level was for the week ending Nov. 22 when output climbed to 12.9 million bpd, according to the EIA's data, which was released on Wednesday.

Commercial crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by 2.5 million barrels, or 0.6%, to 428.5 million barrels for the week ending Jan. 10, more than the market expectation of a decline of 0.5 million barrels. Crude inventories increased by 1.2 million barrels during the previous week.

Strategic petroleum reserves, which are not included in the commercial crude stocks, remained unchanged at 635 million barrels last week, according to the data.