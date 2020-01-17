taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8742
Euro
6.527
Altın
1556.74
Borsa
121069.5
Gram Altın
294.006
Bitcoin
52572.31

US crude oil production breaks new record high

Crude output reaches an all-time high of 13 million barrels a day.

AA | 17.01.2020 - 13:31..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Crude oil production in the U.S. reached a new record high of 13 million barrels per day (bpd) as at the week ending Jan. 10, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

13 MILLION BARRELS A DAY

The world's biggest crude oil producer saw its output decrease by 3,000 bpd in the state of Alaska, but increase by 100,000 bpd in other states excluding Hawaii, bringing total crude output in the country from approximately 12.9 million bpd to 13 million bpd.

The last time the US' crude oil production reached a record high level was for the week ending Nov. 22 when output climbed to 12.9 million bpd, according to the EIA's data, which was released on Wednesday.

US crude oil production breaks new record high

Commercial crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by 2.5 million barrels, or 0.6%, to 428.5 million barrels for the week ending Jan. 10, more than the market expectation of a decline of 0.5 million barrels. Crude inventories increased by 1.2 million barrels during the previous week.

Strategic petroleum reserves, which are not included in the commercial crude stocks, remained unchanged at 635 million barrels last week, according to the data.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Foreign Ministry slams E. Mediterranean Gas Forum
Such organizations that were established in opposition to Turkey and Cyprus will not contribute to peace and cooperation in the region, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
Protesters take to the streets in Paris
According to the Interior Ministry, the estimate was 187,000.
Ukrainian, Iranian officials discuss plane crush over phone
On Jan. 8, all 167 passengers and nine crew members died when the plane was brought down by Iranian missiles, shortly after takeoff from an airport in Tehran.
France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East
Nuclear aircraft carrier to be sent to the region to back French military operations, says Emmanuel Macron.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Avukatlara yeşil pasaport Resmi Gazete'de

Avukatlara yeşil pasaport Resmi Gazete'de

149
İtalya Başbakanı: AB, Libya'ya asker gönderebilir

İtalya Başbakanı: AB, Libya'ya asker gönderebilir

108
ABD askerleri füze saldırısını uzaktan izledi

ABD askerleri füze saldırısını uzaktan izledi

94
Türkler Geliyor: Adaletin Kılıcı vizyonda

Türkler Geliyor: Adaletin Kılıcı vizyonda

215
Ronaldo'dan Enes Ünal'a: Çok iyi golcü

Ronaldo'dan Enes Ünal'a: Çok iyi golcü

18
Fransa'da tacizci papaz Vatikan'a suç attı

Fransa'da tacizci papaz Vatikan'a suç attı

100
CHP'li belediyelerde asgari ücret 2 bin 500 TL oldu

CHP'li belediyelerde asgari ücret 2 bin 500 TL oldu

396
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir