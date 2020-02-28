US declares support for Turkey

The US on Thursday voiced solidarity with its NATO ally Turkey, calling for an "immediate end" to the Bashar al-Assad regime's offensive on northwestern Syria's Idlib province following deadly attacks on Turkish forces.

"WE ARE LOOKING AT OPTIONS"

"We stand by our NATO Ally Turkey and continue to call for an immediate end to this despicable offensive by the Assad regime, Russia and Iranian-backed forces," a State Department spokesperson speaking on condition of anonymity said. "As the President and the Secretary have said, we are looking at options on how we can best support Turkey in this crisis," the spokesperson added.

At least 33 Turkish soldiers were martyred and 36 others injured in an airstrike by the Assad regime in Idlib, a Turkish official said late Thursday.

"There are critically wounded [people, following the attack], and they are being treated at hospitals," Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Turkey's southern Hatay province has announced.