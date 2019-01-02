taraftar değil haberciyiz
US delegation due in Turkey on Thursday to discuss FETO

Delegation to hold talks with officials from foreign, justice and interior ministries.

AA | 02.01.2019 - 15:34..
A US delegation will pay a visit to Turkey on Thursday to discuss developments in US probe into Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 coup attempt.

TALKS WILL BE HELD AS A PART OF JUDICIAL COOPERATION

The delegation including FBI officials will hold talks with officials from foreign, justice and interior ministries in the capital Ankara. Turkish authorities are expected to be informed about the US-based probe into the terror group during the talks, which will last for two days.

Last week, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül had said that the talks would be held with the US officials as part of judicial cooperation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

