US delegation to visit Turkey due to joint operations

The delegation to visit Turkey’s Şanlıurfa province as part of preparations to set up Joint Operations Center.

AA | 15.08.2019 - 13:29..
A US military delegation led by deputy commander of the US European Command will visit Turkey's southeastern Şanlıurfa province as part of preparations to set up a Joint Operations Center.

TO MANAGE THE CREATION OF SAFE ZONE

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, following a visit to the Turkish General Staff, the delegation led by Stephen Twitty will head to Şanlıurfa for carrying out coordinated activities to establish a Joint Operations Center that will manage the creation of a safe zone in northeastern Syria.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians, who are longing to return to their homes. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged to set up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns.

