taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0531
Euro
6.559
Altın
1581.6
Borsa
120891.73
Gram Altın
307.58
Bitcoin
58552.49

US Democrats secretly met Iranian top diplomat

According to a recent report, Democratic senators do exactly what they accused Trump of doing during impeachment proceedings.

AA | 17.02.2020 - 17:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A group of Democratic senators led by Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut secretly met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Germany during the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, according to US-based news outlet The Federalist.

A SECRET MEETING WAS HELD

Penned on Monday by senior editor Mollie Hemingway, whose tweets are occasionally retweeted by US President Donald Trump, the report cited a high-level source briefed by a French delegation to the event.

"Chris Murphy and other Democratic Senators held a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif last week, a high-level source reports. FWIW [for what it's worth], his office is not responding to repeated requests for comment," tweeted Hemingway.

In her report, she said: "A State Department official who spoke on background said that the State Department was not aware of any side meetings with Iranian officials that Murphy was engaged in."

US Democrats secretly met Iranian top diplomat

"Such a meeting would mean Murphy had done the type of secret coordination with foreign leaders to potentially undermine the US government that he accused Trump officials of doing as they prepared for Trump’s administration," Hemingway said.

Senators Robert Menendez of New Jersey and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, as well as former Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts also attended the event.

During the event on Saturday, both Murphy and Zarif publicly discussed and grilled US policies on Middle East at a two-hour-session.

Zarif accused the Trump administration of seeking a regime change in his country, lowering expectations for direct talks between Washington and Tehran.

Trump and the State Department has long denied Iran's allegations of regime change.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Church attack kills at least 24 in Burkina Faso
Unidentified armed men attacked the church in Yagha province in the Sahel Region during a religious ceremony on Sunday.
Saudi gov't urges Germany to end arms export ban
The German government decided in March 2018 to ban arms exports to parties involved in the Yemeni conflict, including Riyadh.
Bomb attack kills civilians in Syria's Tal Abyad
According to the local media, the attack was carried out using bomb-laden trucks in Tal Abyad district, northern Syria.
Iranian President says a war would be harmful to US
Rouhani on Sunday said he believes the US will not pursue war with his country.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kadir Şeker'in soruşturmasında sona geliniyor
Kadir Şeker'in soruşturmasında sona geliniyor
348
37 ilde PKK operasyonunun bilançosu
37 ilde PKK operasyonunun bilançosu
208
Burcu Esmersoy zor günlerini anlattı
Burcu Esmersoy zor günlerini anlattı
526
FETÖ'cülerin kopya düzeneği
FETÖ'cülerin kopya düzeneği
263
İsmail Ok İyi Parti'den istifa etti
İsmail Ok İyi Parti'den istifa etti
338
Sigara içenlerin sayısı 30 milyondan 20 milyona indi
Sigara içenlerin sayısı 30 milyondan 20 milyona indi
665
Son Kadıköy galibiyetinden bu yana yaşanan değişiklikler
Son Kadıköy galibiyetinden bu yana yaşanan değişiklikler
214
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir