US deploys more troops for terrorists in Syria

US sends 300 truckloads of military, logistic support to regions occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists in a week.

AA | 04.10.2019 - 17:08..
The US has dispatched hundreds of more trucks from Iraq to Syria in a week to provide military and logistic support to the region occupied by the YPG/PKK terror group.

HEAVY ARMS, AMMUNITION

The US forces, providing support for the YPG/PKK terrorists under the pretext of fight against Daesh terror group since 2015, sent 300 more trucks through the Semelka gate at the Iraq-Syria border, a reliable local source told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

The trucks carried resistant ready-mixed concrete blocks named TWall -- which are used in base building --, off-road vehicles, generators, many fuel tankers and box bodies, according to the source, who asked not to be named due to security concerns.

US deploys more troops for terrorists in Syria WATCH

The source added that the box bodies included light and heavy arms, ammunition, signalization and radar equipment. The convoys entering the region during the week distributed the equipment to various US bases in the region, the source said.

US SUPPORTS PKK UNDER THE NAME OF SDF

The US currently has around 2,000 personnel in 18 bases and military locations in Syria.  Despite President Donald Trump’s remarks last year -- which said he wanted to withdraw his country’s military personnel in Syria --, Washington still continue its presence in the country.

The US supports the YPG/PKK under the name of SDF, which is considered by Ankara as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group.

