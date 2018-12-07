taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.342
Euro
6.0748
Altın
1241.02
Borsa
93384.89
Gram Altın
213.251

US drops the appeal to extend Turkish banker’s sentence

The New York prosecutor’s office has withdrawn an appeal to extend the sentence of a former executive at Turkey’s state-owned lender Halkbank.

AA | 07.12.2018 - 12:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş
US drops the appeal to extend Turkish banker’s sentence

A former Turkish banker serving time in the US will finish out his 32-month sentence, but no longer, said the top US prosecutor in New York late on Thursday.

ATİLLA IS SET TO RELEASE ON JUNE 25

A bid for a tougher sentence for Hakan Atilla, former deputy CEO of Turkish state lender Halkbank, was rejected by the US attorney for the Southern District of New York. Atilla was sentenced this May to 32 months in prison in the U.S. for violating sanctions on Iran.

“The Government’s Notice of Appeal in the cross-appeal, filed on June 25, 2018, is hereby dismissed with prejudice,” said a statement by U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman, according to the report.

Atilla, currently serving out his sentence in a federal prison in the state of Pennsylvania, is set for release on July 25, 2019. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized Atilla’s conviction, calling it “politically motivated.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hakan Atilla 25 Temmuz'da tahliye edilecek

Hakan Atilla 25 Temmuz'da tahliye edilecek

215
Ahmet Davutoğlu Pelikancıları hedef aldı

Ahmet Davutoğlu Pelikancıları hedef aldı

56
Berat Albayrak: Erken emeklilik gündemimizde yok

Berat Albayrak: Erken emeklilik gündemimizde yok

160
Arsenalli oyuncuların uyuşturucu partisindeki görüntüleri

Arsenalli oyuncuların uyuşturucu partisindeki görüntüleri

126
Diyanet İşleri Başkanı Ali Erbaş PÖH'lerle namaz kıldı

Diyanet İşleri Başkanı Ali Erbaş PÖH'lerle namaz kıldı

81
Yunanistan karıştı: Eylemciler polisle çatıştı

Yunanistan karıştı: Eylemciler polisle çatıştı

64
Dünyanın en güçlü orduları belli oldu

Dünyanın en güçlü orduları belli oldu

126
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir