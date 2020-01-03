US Embassy asks citizens to leave Iraq

The US on Friday urged American citizens to leave Iraq immediately in the aftermath of an airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad.,

"DUE TO HEIGHTENED TENSIONS"

"Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy asked its citizens to leave Iraq by air or relocate to a second-country via land routes.

"Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the US Embassy compound [in Baghdad], all public consular operations are suspended until further notice," it said.

For those who need consulate support, the US Consulate General in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, will be in service, it added.