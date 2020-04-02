US exceeds 200,000 coronavirus infections

The US confirmed 200,000 coronavirus infections Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University report said.

The toll includes nearly 5,000 deaths and 8,400 recoveries as federal, state and local leaders seek to stymy the virus' spread.

TOLL IS EXPECTED TO RISE

New York state continues to lead all others with the highest number of cases and fatalities -- 83,712 and 1,941 respectively -- with most originating in the densely-populated New York City metropolitan area.

Neighboring New Jersey is the second-most infected state with 22,255 confirmed cases while California, the country's most populous state, trails behind at 8,700 infections, according to Johns Hopkins.