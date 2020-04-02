taraftar değil haberciyiz
US exceeds 200,000 coronavirus infections

According to Johns Hopkins University, the toll includes 4,476 deaths, 8,400 recoveries.

US exceeds 200,000 coronavirus infections

The US confirmed 200,000 coronavirus infections Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University report said.

The toll includes nearly 5,000 deaths and 8,400 recoveries as federal, state and local leaders seek to stymy the virus' spread.

TOLL IS EXPECTED TO RISE

New York state continues to lead all others with the highest number of cases and fatalities -- 83,712 and 1,941 respectively -- with most originating in the densely-populated New York City metropolitan area.

US exceeds 200,000 coronavirus infections

Neighboring New Jersey is the second-most infected state with 22,255 confirmed cases while California, the country's most populous state, trails behind at 8,700 infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

Israeli health minister, wife test positive for coronavirus
Israel's health minister and his wife were diagnosed with coronavirus and are in isolation following guidelines, the health ministry said on Thursday.
UK's imported testing kits contaminated with coronavirus
One of the biggest medical suppliers of the UK, Luxembourg-based firm Eurofins, has recently reported that some of the components have been contaminated with the disease.
Spain hits record number of coronavirus death toll
At least six healthcare workers have died in Spain from coronavirus and, as of Monday, over 12,200 had been diagnosed with the disease.
Russia sends medical aid plane to US
Russia has dispatched a cargo plane with medical aid to the US after Trump accepted the offer of humanitarian aid from Vladimir Putin to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
