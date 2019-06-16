taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8959
Euro
6.6111
Altın
1341.84
Borsa
90787.01
Gram Altın
254.42

US extends sanctions waiver for Iraq to import Iranian gas

According to two Iraqi government sources, Washington has granted Iraq another 90-day waiver to allow it to keep importing gas and electricity from neighboring Iran.

AA | 16.06.2019 - 09:23..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US administration extended its sanction waiver for Iraq to import energy from Iran for three more months, an Iraqi official said Saturday.

The Member of Foreign Relations Committee of the Iraqi Parliament Milhan al-Mikotar told Anadolu Agency that Washington allowed Iraq to import Iranian gas to run its power plants.

IRAQ IMPORTS GAS FROM IRAN TO SUPPLY FUEL TO THE POWER GRID

He expected the sanction on purchasing energy from Iran would be lifted permanently if an ongoing rift between Tehran and Washington is solved in the near future.

US extends sanctions waiver for Iraq to import Iranian gas

The Washington administration launched the first sanction package for Iran on 7 Aug 2018 following a unilateral withdrawal from a nuclear agreement between Iran and five powerful states.

US extends sanctions waiver for Iraq to import Iranian gas

The second sanction package was implemented against Tehran on 5 Nov 2018.

The US had also given someone exemption to eight countries including Turkey and Iraq on the sanctions package against Iran on oil imports for 180 days. The sanction waivers were lifted for these countries in April this year.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Nedim Şener'den kaçak FETÖ'cülere tokat gibi cevaplar

Nedim Şener'den kaçak FETÖ'cülere tokat gibi cevaplar

192
Norveç'te İslam karşıtı gösteride provokasyon

Norveç'te İslam karşıtı gösteride provokasyon

90
Arjantin Copa America'da Kolombiya'ya boyun eğdi

Arjantin Copa America'da Kolombiya'ya boyun eğdi

19
Dönercide garson, bardak yüzünden müşteriyi darbetti

Dönercide garson, bardak yüzünden müşteriyi darbetti

14
Suudi Arabistan Dışişleri Bakanı'ndan Türkiye'ye suçlama

Suudi Arabistan Dışişleri Bakanı'ndan Türkiye'ye suçlama

58
Erdoğan: Devlet terbiyemize uymaz

Erdoğan: Devlet terbiyemize uymaz

27
Mardin'de iki aile birbirine girdi: 22 yaralı

Mardin'de iki aile birbirine girdi: 22 yaralı

22
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir