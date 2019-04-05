US eyes F-35 sales to Greece

In written testimony submitted to the US House of Representatives and seen by Reuters, Vice Admiral Mathias Winter - the head of the Pentagon’s F-35 office - said that “future potential Foreign Military Sales customers include Singapore, Greece, Romania, Spain and Poland.”

GOVERNMENT TO GOVERNMENT DEALS

Foreign military sales like those of the F-35 are considered government-to-government deals where the Pentagon acts as an intermediary between the defense contractor and a foreign government.

Other US allies have been eyeing a purchase of the stealthy jet including Finland, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

Winter’s full written testimony, which will be made public as soon as Friday, said the United States would respond to all official requests for information about the jet.