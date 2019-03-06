taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3867
Euro
6.09015
Altın
1290.71
Borsa
103730.59
Gram Altın
223.367

US First lady visits FETO-linked school in Oklahoma

Melania Trump on Tuesday visited a charter school operated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETO) in Oklahoma.

Haber Merkezi | 06.03.2019 - 09:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
US First lady visits FETO-linked school in Oklahoma

US First Lady Melania Trump on Monday visited a charter school in Oklahoma affiliated with the Gülen terror group as part of a multi-state trip to promote her “Be Best” initiative.

First Lady’s visit to The Dove School of Discovery in Tusla is part of a three-state trip promoting an initiative aimed at the well-being of children, social media use and opioid abuse, it said.

"THERE IS GREAT WORK BEING DONE"

"Thank you to the teachers, leadership & students of DOVE School of Discovery in Tulsa for welcoming me today. There is great work being done! It is so important that education includes not only academics but the importance of a strong sense of character & values. #BeBest," Melania Trump wrote on Twitter.

US First lady visits FETO-linked school in Oklahoma

FETO has a considerable presence abroad, including private schools serving as a revenue stream for the terror group, some of which are in US states. Schools run by FETO in the US have faced allegations of financial mismanagement, misappropriation of public funds, and abusing the immigration process. US government

US First lady visits FETO-linked school in Oklahoma

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2.200 injured. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cem Uzan 10 yıl sonra Türkiye'ye geliyor

Cem Uzan 10 yıl sonra Türkiye'ye geliyor

162
874 metre uzunluğundaki viyadük inşaatı bitmek üzere

874 metre uzunluğundaki viyadük inşaatı bitmek üzere

29
Real'e 4 atan Ajax, çeyrek finale yükseldi

Real'e 4 atan Ajax, çeyrek finale yükseldi

26
ABD'den Türkiye'ye yaptırım tehdidi

ABD'den Türkiye'ye yaptırım tehdidi

101
Dünyanın en güçlü adamı Bjornsson'dan yeni rekor

Dünyanın en güçlü adamı Bjornsson'dan yeni rekor

45
ABD İsrail'e füze verdi

ABD İsrail'e füze verdi

24
Hayvanları koruma derneği başkanına ceza geldi

Hayvanları koruma derneği başkanına ceza geldi

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir