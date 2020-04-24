taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.977
Euro
7.5302
Altın
1732.63
Borsa
99086.59
Gram Altın
388.432
Bitcoin
52276.47

US food banks running out of supplies

Before the pandemic, 1 in 7 Americans relied on food banks, but now demand has doubled or tripled at many organizations.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

US food banks running out of supplies

Food banks nationwide are squeezed between short supplies and surging demand from needy families as the coronavirus pandemic has put more than 26 million Americans out of work.

SEVERAL CITIES REPORTED THEY WERE NEARLY OUT OF STAPLES

In New York City, the mayor appointed a food czar as lines of masked people form outside overstretched charities. More than a third of the city’s food banks have closed for lack of supplies, donations or volunteers, who are harder to recruit because of infection fears, according to the New York Mission Society.

US food banks running out of supplies

In San Diego, a local food bank waits on a $1 million order it placed weeks ago. Chicago and Houston food banks say they are nearly out of staples.

When rations are finally distributed in El Paso, Texas, many boxes are filled with too many castoff beefsteak tomatoes but no pasta. Nor is there any rice, beans or other dry or canned goods.

US food banks running out of supplies

Grocery stores struggle to stock shelves because suppliers can’t adjust to the sudden shift of demand away from shuttered restaurants to retailers, which requires different packaging and distribution networks.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UK voices concern over Iran’s ballistic missile launch
British spokesman said that Iran must abide UN’s call.
Spain records 367 more fatalities
Spain reached another major milestone on Friday. For the first time, more people recovered from coronavirus than were confirmed to be infected via PCR tests.
Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,574
Official sources reported that nearly 1,168 fresh cases reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 88,194.
Trump suggests injecting disinfectants as cure for corona
The doctor leading the White House's coronavirus response team said that she had never heard of using such methods as treatment.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Dünyanın dört bir yanından sahur ve iftar saatleri
Dünyanın dört bir yanından sahur ve iftar saatleri
280
Bakan Koca'dan korona ile mücadelede İstanbul itirafı
Bakan Koca'dan korona ile mücadelede İstanbul itirafı
119
Meral Akşener'e FETÖ'cü olup olmadığı soruldu
Meral Akşener'e FETÖ'cü olup olmadığı soruldu
618
İran Ramazan'a bir gün geç başlayacak
İran Ramazan'a bir gün geç başlayacak
233
İngiltere korona aşısını insanlar üzerinde denedi
İngiltere korona aşısını insanlar üzerinde denedi
85
Macron: Çözüm bulamazsak Avrupa çöker
Macron: Çözüm bulamazsak Avrupa çöker
130
Zonguldak, 23 Nisan'da 'hilal' oldu
Zonguldak, 23 Nisan'da 'hilal' oldu
33
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir