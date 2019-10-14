US forces withdraws from observation posts

The US on Sunday withdrew its forces from military observation post south of Ayn Al-Arab in northern Syria, according to security sources.

THE WITHDRAWAL CAME AFTER US SECRETARY'S REMARKS

The US started to withdraw from Ayn Al-Arab, also known as Kobani, at 15.00 p.m. local time [1200GMT].

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that the US is preparing to evacuate about 1,000 US troops from northern Syria.

The decision came a week after US President Donald Trump announced that the US would pull back its forces from the Syrian border after a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.