taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.2334
Euro
7.047
Altın
1636.31
Borsa
98342.98
Gram Altın
327.974
Bitcoin
46322.5

US government bans all travel from Europe

Trump said that US government made a life-saving move with early action on China and must take the same action with Europe.

AA | 12.03.2020 - 10:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US will restrict all travel from Europe with the exception of the UK starting later this week in an effort to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening.

WASHINGTON DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office, Trump said the restrictions, which will go into effect on Friday, "will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground," and exemptions would be made for US nationals "who have undergone appropriate screenings."

US government bans all travel from Europe

“We made a life-saving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe. We will not delay," he said.

US government bans all travel from Europe

The announcement comes on the same day the World Health Organization officially termed the spread of coronavirus a global pandemic and as the US capital declared a state of emergency.

US government bans all travel from Europe

İlginizi Çekebilir
US actor Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus
The film star said that he and his wife would-be “tested, observed and isolated” for as long as required.
EU wants Greece to investigate police violence against refugees
Thousands of asylum seekers have since flocked to Turkey’s Edirne province – bordering Greece and Bulgaria – to make their way to Europe.
NATO halts drill in Norway as coronavirus spreads
Norway has decided to halt a NATO military exercise in its Arctic region in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Norwegian army said on Wednesday.
Iranian Ministry confirms 354 dead from the virus
A total of 2,959 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, a statement said.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'daki kolonya stokları tükenmek üzere
İstanbul'daki kolonya stokları tükenmek üzere
359
İtalya'da tüm ticari faaliyetler durduruldu
İtalya'da tüm ticari faaliyetler durduruldu
52
ABD Avrupa'dan seyahatleri askıya aldı
ABD Avrupa'dan seyahatleri askıya aldı
66
Tom Hanks ve eşi koronavirüse yakalandı
Tom Hanks ve eşi koronavirüse yakalandı
57
Fırsatçılar, ürünlere dudak uçuklatan zamlar yapıyor
Fırsatçılar, ürünlere dudak uçuklatan zamlar yapıyor
165
Defne Samyeli: Sabah sirkeli su içerim
Defne Samyeli: Sabah sirkeli su içerim
64
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde A.Madrid ve PSG çeyrek finale çıktı
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde A.Madrid ve PSG çeyrek finale çıktı
6
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir