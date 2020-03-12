US government bans all travel from Europe

The US will restrict all travel from Europe with the exception of the UK starting later this week in an effort to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening.

WASHINGTON DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office, Trump said the restrictions, which will go into effect on Friday, "will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground," and exemptions would be made for US nationals "who have undergone appropriate screenings."





“We made a life-saving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe. We will not delay," he said.

The announcement comes on the same day the World Health Organization officially termed the spread of coronavirus a global pandemic and as the US capital declared a state of emergency.