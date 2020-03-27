taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4243
Euro
7.0907
Altın
1623.82
Borsa
92275.04
Gram Altın
336.003
Bitcoin
43178.41

US has 82,404 cases of coronavirus, study shows

The worldwide total has surpassed 526,000, according to the data.

AA | 27.03.2020 - 09:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
US has 82,404 cases of coronavirus, study shows

The United States now has the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in the world, surpassing China and Italy, according to data published Thursday by Johns Hopkins University.

US COMES SECOND AFTER CHINA

The data shows the US currently has 82,404 confirmed cases, followed by China with 81,782 and Italy with 80,589.

That includes 23,700 deaths and more than 121,000 recoveries, the Baltimore, Maryland-based education institution’s running tally indicated.

US has 82,404 cases of coronavirus, study shows

Governments have struggled to curb the spread of the virus and have taken various measures to restrict public gatherings as people who may not be displaying symptoms but are infected could be carriers.

US has 82,404 cases of coronavirus, study shows

While the number of deaths is small compared to recoveries, the virus can still cause major health problems and be fatal to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions including hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

Despite the rising number of cases, however, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

İlginizi Çekebilir
French soldiers join battle against coronavirus
The country’s coronavirus death toll surges to nearly 1,700.
Turkish Health Ministry delivers medical supplies to Iran
Iran is one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus outbreak as the death toll reached to 2,234.
China sells useless virus test kits to Spain
Chinese Embassy in Spain says a company that sold ineffective coronavirus test kits does not have an official license.
UN sends humanitarian aid trucks to Syria's Idlib
Total of 51 trucks to provide help to people living in Idlib and nearby rural areas.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
ABD en fazla koronavirüs vakası tespit edilen ülke oldu
228
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
Manisa'da polis, bağırdığı yaşlı adamdan özür diledi
207
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
ABD'de bir kişi marketteki ürünlere kasten öksürdü
26
ABD Maduro hakkında bilgi verene 15 milyon dolar verecek
ABD Maduro hakkında bilgi verene 15 milyon dolar verecek
123
ABD'de virüsü yaymak terör suçu sayılıyor
ABD'de virüsü yaymak terör suçu sayılıyor
40
Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda koronavirüs tedbirleri onaylandı
Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda koronavirüs tedbirleri onaylandı
61
Yağmur Sarnıç, cezaevi firarisiyle yakalandı
Yağmur Sarnıç, cezaevi firarisiyle yakalandı
22
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir