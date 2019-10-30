taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7642
Euro
6.4056
Altın
1487.9
Borsa
99838.3
Gram Altın
275.726
Bitcoin
52641.75

US has killed al-Baghdadi's 'number one, Trump says

In a tweet on Tuesday, US President announced that US troops have successfully taken down the top replacement for Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

AA | 30.10.2019 - 08:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The man most likely to succeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to helm the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group has been killed by American forces, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!"

HE MAY BE REFERRING DAESH SPOKESMAN ABU HASAN AL-MUHAJIR

The president did not specify who the individual was, nor give any details on the mission that led to his death. A US official who spoke to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity said Trump was referring to Daesh/ISIS spokesman Abu Hasan al-Muhajir.

US has killed al-Baghdadi's 'number one, Trump says

His death was first reported by multiple American media organizations Monday. Al-Muhajir was reportedly killed in an attack in northern Syria, with some media reports ascribing his death to an airstrike.

Trump announced al-Baghdadi's death on Sunday following a late-night special operation raid in northwestern Syria's Idlib province.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD, 'Türkiye'ye yaptırım' tasarısını onayladı

ABD, 'Türkiye'ye yaptırım' tasarısını onayladı

350
Zafer Arapkirli: İstanbul, işgalden kurtuluşunu kutluyor

Zafer Arapkirli: İstanbul, işgalden kurtuluşunu kutluyor

41
NATO, Türkiye karşıtı gazeteciyi Twitter'dan blokladı

NATO, Türkiye karşıtı gazeteciyi Twitter'dan blokladı

18
Cenk Tosun'lu Everton, Lig Kupası'nda Watford'u yendi

Cenk Tosun'lu Everton, Lig Kupası'nda Watford'u yendi

5
Messi'nin 50. frikik golü

Messi'nin 50. frikik golü

11
Pentagon, Türkiye'nin S-400'leri için tarih verdi

Pentagon, Türkiye'nin S-400'leri için tarih verdi

18
Anadolu Efes Avrupa Ligi'nde Kızılyıldız'ı yendi

Anadolu Efes Avrupa Ligi'nde Kızılyıldız'ı yendi

12
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir