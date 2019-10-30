US has killed al-Baghdadi's 'number one, Trump says

The man most likely to succeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to helm the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group has been killed by American forces, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!"

HE MAY BE REFERRING DAESH SPOKESMAN ABU HASAN AL-MUHAJIR

The president did not specify who the individual was, nor give any details on the mission that led to his death. A US official who spoke to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity said Trump was referring to Daesh/ISIS spokesman Abu Hasan al-Muhajir.

His death was first reported by multiple American media organizations Monday. Al-Muhajir was reportedly killed in an attack in northern Syria, with some media reports ascribing his death to an airstrike.

Trump announced al-Baghdadi's death on Sunday following a late-night special operation raid in northwestern Syria's Idlib province.