US House passes bill to supply aid to small businesses

The new measure meant to bolster US economy badly-hobbled by coronavirus crisis, aid hospitals in midst of pandemic.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a critical bill Thursday to aid American small businesses and buttress the US health response to the novel coronavirus.

FOURTH LEGISLATION TO ADDRESS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

The 388-5 vote now sends the $484 billion measure to President Donald Trump to sign into law after the Senate passed it on Tuesday. One representative voted present.

"Today was an historic day for us to once again pass our now fourth bipartisan legislation to address the coronavirus crisis," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters shortly after the vote concluded.

Trump has signaled his eagerness to sign off on the funding amid a daunting economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus. In addition to funding a small business loan program, the package also includes spending for national coronavirus testing and assistance for hospitals in the midst of the pandemic.

The package provides a badly-needed injection of cash for the Paycheck Protection Program, a small business loan initiative that ran out of money last week after being created by lawmakers in March.

The small business loan program was created with an initial $350 billion, which was quickly consumed, showing the dire need for additional aid as states continue to wrangle with the processes they will undertake to reopen their economies -- balanced against health safety concerns.

