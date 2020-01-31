taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9844
Euro
6.5958
Altın
1573.77
Borsa
119849.65
Gram Altın
302.928
Bitcoin
55942.45

US House votes to stop Trump’s reckless acts on Iran

House lawmakers voted 228-to-175 to approve a bill that would block Trump from using any federal government money for "military force against Iran" that had not been authorized by Congress.

AA | 31.01.2020 - 09:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Democrat-led House of Representatives on Thursday voted to markedly curtail the ability of President Donald Trump, a Republican, to launch a military strike against Iran.

They then voted 236-to-166 for a bill to repeal a 2002 authorization for then-President George W. Bush’s war against Iraq, which is known by the acronym AUMF and has been used since as a legal basis for other US military operations.

BILL WILL USE THE POWER OF THE PURSE TO PREVENT WAR WITH IRAN

The bills have yet to clear the Republican-led Senate and can be quashed by Trump’s veto.

Democratic lawmakers accused Trump of reckless warmongering with the Islamic Republic and criticized as provocative his decision to launch the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 2.

US House votes to stop Trump’s reckless acts on Iran

Writing on Twitter, Democratic lawmaker Ro Khanna said the bill will “use the power of the purse to prevent war with Iran”. “The executive branch has used the AUMF to get us involved in military conflicts without a vote in Congress for far too long,” wrote Khanna. “Our new foreign policy consensus will reject interventionism.”

Republican lawmakers, however, said the measure would only serve to tie the hands of their commander-in-chief and limit his ability to conduct operations that could be vital to national security.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya
France is unconditionally supporting Khalifa Haftar to have its say on natural resources in Libya, says Foreign Ministry.
Macron accuses Turkey of breaking Libya promises
After his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, the French President also announced a “strategic” security partnership which included an increased presence of the French Navy in Greece.
White House sends warning letter to Bolton about his book
Former security adviser John Bolton said Jan. 6 that he is "prepared to testify" in the Senate if he is issued a subpoena to testify during Trump’s impeachment trial.
European Parliament approves UK's Brexit deal
The Brexit deal was ratified by an overwhelming majority in a 621 to 49 vote, while 13 members of the European Parliament abstained.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Elon Musk'ın serveti 36 milyar dolara yükseldi

Elon Musk'ın serveti 36 milyar dolara yükseldi

37
Ağırlaştırılmış müebbet hapis cezası vardı, kaldırıldı

Ağırlaştırılmış müebbet hapis cezası vardı, kaldırıldı

42
İngiltere yarın resmen Avrupa Birliği'nden ayrılacak

İngiltere yarın resmen Avrupa Birliği'nden ayrılacak

26
Pekin'de evlilik ve cenaze törenleri yasaklandı

Pekin'de evlilik ve cenaze törenleri yasaklandı

7
Hazer Amani'den Demet Akalın açıklaması

Hazer Amani'den Demet Akalın açıklaması

7
Çin'de sütyenli, plastik şişeli maskeli günler

Çin'de sütyenli, plastik şişeli maskeli günler

14
İran ile olası savaşı engelleyecek yasa ABD'de onaylandı

İran ile olası savaşı engelleyecek yasa ABD'de onaylandı

8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir