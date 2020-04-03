taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7058
Euro
7.2368
Altın
1617.88
Borsa
89610.73
Gram Altın
348.595
Bitcoin
46737.24

US imports China-made KN95 masks

Mask ordeal is unmasking a new phase in the years-long trade war between the US and China as well as a blame game about the origins of the coronavirus.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US imports China-made KN95 masks

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will allow imports of Chinese-made KN95 respirator masks, alternative to the widely used N95, into the US amid pressing medical equipment needs across the country.

KN95 MASKS ARE SIX TIMES CHEAPER THAN THE N95S

After authorizing a number of foreign-certified respirators over a week ago, but omitting KN95, a top official from the regulatory federal agency told BuzzNews on Thursday that the agency will not block imports of KN95 masks either.

US imports China-made KN95 masks

The FDA's move comes at a time when the medical staff in the U.S. have been increasingly vocal about their concerns regarding the shortage of medical equipment and gear in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

KN95 masks are six times cheaper than the N95s, according to publicly available market sources.

US imports China-made KN95 masks

Although the FDA has not approved the KN95 as of yet, another federal agency in the frontlines of combatting the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), had previously included it on a list of "suitable alternatives" to the N95 mask.

“The FDA is not blocking KN95 mask importations,” said Anand Shah, the agency’s deputy commissioner for medical and scientific affairs in an interview. He added that importers would be bringing the KN95 into the country at their own risk.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Spain tops coronavirus-related deaths across Europe
According to the ministry, 932 more people died due to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 10,935.
Italy starts to remove EU flags
The Italian government has accused the EU of being slow in coming to the country’s aid over the coronavirus epidemic.
Merkel leaves quarantine after testing negative
German Chancellor returned to work after a two-week self-quarantine following multiple tests.
Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,294 in Iran
Over 53,000 cases confirmed in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, official says.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun sosyal yardım önerileri
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun sosyal yardım önerileri
2242
Koronavirüsün Türkiye'de nasıl yayıldığı belirlendi
Koronavirüsün Türkiye'de nasıl yayıldığı belirlendi
215
Nusret'ten, Mehmet Öz'e seks sorusu
Nusret'ten, Mehmet Öz'e seks sorusu
243
Eto'o'dan ırkçı Fransızlara sert cevap
Eto'o'dan ırkçı Fransızlara sert cevap
125
Çin'in Şenzen şehrinde kedi ve köpek yemek yasaklandı
Çin'in Şenzen şehrinde kedi ve köpek yemek yasaklandı
185
İzmir'de koronaya aldırmadan otelde parti yaptılar
İzmir'de koronaya aldırmadan otelde parti yaptılar
208
Didem Soydan'dan doğum günü fotoğrafı
Didem Soydan'dan doğum günü fotoğrafı
41
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir