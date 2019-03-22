taraftar değil haberciyiz
US intends to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was time to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights that Israel seized from Syria in 1967.

REUTERS | 22.03.2019 - 12:39..
The disputed area was captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in 1981 in a move not recognized internationally. Netanyahu has pressed the United States to recognize its claim and raised that possibility in his first White House meeting with Trump in February 2017.

"IT'S TIME TO RECOGNIZE"

“After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

US intends to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

Trump’s move appeared to be his most overt yet to help Netanyahu, who is locked in a closely contested race in the April 9 election while also fighting allegations of corruption, which he denies.

"I AM GRATEFUL TO MR. TRUMP"

Trump said in an interview that he did not intend his move as an explicit election boost for Netanyahu. “I hear he’s doing okay. I don’t know if he’s doing great right now, but I hear he’s doing okay. But I would imagine the other side, whoever’s against him, is also in favor of what I just did,” Trump said.

US intends to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

Netanyahu thanked Trump for the Golan Heights 'gesture'.

US intends to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

