US issues warning against China over unfair trade practic

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened China with a "much tougher" trade deal if reelected in 2020.

TWEET BOMBARDMENT

Trump's morning tweet bombardment against China started by saying that the US is doing ''very well'' in negotiations with China and continued by saying that the officials in the Asian nation prefer a Democrat win in 2020 ''so they could continue their practice of 'ripoff USA'''.

Trump also warned that when he wins, ''China’s Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone!'' under the new tougher conditions of the trade deal his administration would offer. He said the ''EU and other countries'' are unfair to the US as well and ruled out an alliance with EU to go after China together.

''For all of the “geniuses” out there, many who have been in other administrations and “taken to the cleaners” by China, that want me to get together with the EU and others to go after China Trade practices remember, the EU & all treat us VERY unfairly on Trade also. Will change!'' warned Trump.

''Germany, and so many other countries, have negative interest rates, “they get paid for loaning money,” and our Federal Reserve fails to act! Remember, these are also our weak currency competitors!'' Trump said.