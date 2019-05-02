taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9692
Euro
6.7036
Altın
1270.97
Borsa
94983.66
Gram Altın
243.944

US lawmaker’s bill would ban funds to Israeli military

'Israel’s system of military juvenile detention is state-sponsored child abuse,' Betty McCollum says.

AA | 02.05.2019 - 10:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Veteran congresswoman Betty McCollum introduced legislation Wednesday that would prohibit US funding to any foreign military that detains children, including Israel.

"ISRAEL'S DETENTION OF CHILDREN MUST BE CONDEMNED"

The bill would additionally authorize the creation of an annual $19 million fund to support non-governmental organizations that monitor rights abuses pertaining to the Israeli military's detention of children.

"Israel’s system of military juvenile detention is state-sponsored child abuse designed to intimidate and terrorize Palestinian children and their families," McCollum said in a statement announcing the bill's introduction. McCollum said Israel's military detention of children "must be condemned," adding that "it is equally outrageous that US tax dollars in the form of military aid to Israel are permitted to sustain what is clearly a gross human rights violation against children."

US lawmaker’s bill would ban funds to Israeli military

Roughly 10,000 children have been detained by Israeli security forces since 2000 and subjected to military court proceedings, according to McCollum's bill. "Israeli security forces detain children under the age of 12 for interrogation for extended periods of time even though prosecution of children under 12 is prohibited by Israeli military law," McCollum says.

US lawmaker’s bill would ban funds to Israeli military

It further goes on to note that Human Rights Watch reported in 2018 that Israel's military "detained Palestinian children often using unnecessary force, questioned them without a family member present, and made them sign confessions in Hebrew, which most did not understand."

US lawmaker’s bill would ban funds to Israeli military

McCollum's bill faces an uphill battle in Congress where it is likely to face near-uniform opposition from Republicans and is unlikely to garner sufficient Democratic support to clear the House if Speaker Nancy Pelosi chooses to send it to the floor.

US lawmaker’s bill would ban funds to Israeli military

Still, the Democratic lawmaker was adamant that "Congress must not turn a blind eye to the unjust and ongoing mistreatment of Palestinian children living under Israeli occupation."

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Aziz Yıldırım boşanıyor

Aziz Yıldırım boşanıyor

152
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İstanbul seçimlerinden ümitli

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İstanbul seçimlerinden ümitli

569
Tayland Kralı, generalini kraliçesi yaptı

Tayland Kralı, generalini kraliçesi yaptı

50
Barcelona Liverpool'u 3 golle devirdi

Barcelona Liverpool'u 3 golle devirdi

57
Suudiler Filistin'e rüşvet teklif etti

Suudiler Filistin'e rüşvet teklif etti

53
Aleyna Tilki süper minisiyle poz verdi

Aleyna Tilki süper minisiyle poz verdi

174
Maduro: Darbe girişimi Beyaz Saray'dan yönetildi

Maduro: Darbe girişimi Beyaz Saray'dan yönetildi

55
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir