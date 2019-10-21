taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8246
Euro
6.5039
Altın
1491.46
Borsa
97670.13
Gram Altın
279.278
Bitcoin
48121.96

US may leave some troops in Syria, Pentagon announces

Speaking to reporters, Mike Esper said that Pentagon is considering leaving some US forces in northeast Syria to ensure the security of oil fields.

REUTERS | 21.10.2019 - 14:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday that keeping some US troops in parts of northeastern Syria near oilfields with YPG terror organization to ensure that the oil did not fall into the hand of Daesh was one of the options that was being discussed.

"TO SECURE" OIL FIELDS

Speaking with reports during a trip to Afghanistan, Esper said that, while the withdrawal from northeastern Syria was under way, some troops were still with partner forces near oilfields and there had been discussions about keeping some of them there.

US may leave some troops in Syria, Pentagon announces

Esper said he had not presented that option yet, but the Pentagon’s job was to look at different options.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Micheal Doran: YPG, PKK'dır ve biz bunu çok iyi biliyoruz

Micheal Doran: YPG, PKK'dır ve biz bunu çok iyi biliyoruz

176
Lübnan halkı sokaklarda protestolara devam ediyor

Lübnan halkı sokaklarda protestolara devam ediyor

140
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Beşar Esad'la görüşebilir iddiası

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Beşar Esad'la görüşebilir iddiası

164
Tunç Soyer: Kıbrıs'ı Kıbrıslılara bırakalım

Tunç Soyer: Kıbrıs'ı Kıbrıslılara bırakalım

924
Hindistan'da bir okul kopyaya karton kutuyla önlem aldı

Hindistan'da bir okul kopyaya karton kutuyla önlem aldı

59
Trump Suriye faturasını Obama'ya kesti

Trump Suriye faturasını Obama'ya kesti

107
2020'de siyasi partilerin hazinede alacağı yardım miktarı

2020'de siyasi partilerin hazinede alacağı yardım miktarı

416
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir