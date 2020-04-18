taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9316
Euro
7.5373
Altın
1683.68
Borsa
98179.82
Gram Altın
375.252
Bitcoin
48890.49

US media pushes back lockdown orders

US TV personality Dr. Phil -who is known for his closeness to the Trump government- has speculated that a national lockdown could cause the US economy to fall down.

Haber Merkezi |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

US media pushes back lockdown orders

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in US is exceeding 700,000 as of April 18. The country  has registered more than 37,170 deaths so far.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand has made no secret of his desire to reopen the country as quickly as possible. He called the latest data encouraging saying the numbers have put the country in a very strong position to finalise guidelines for states on reopening the country.

"LOCKDOWN WOULD HARM OUR ECONOMY"

Public personalities have now started to promote easing the lockdown saying the measure would harm the country’s economy.

Dr. Phil McGraw -appeared Thursday with Laura Ingraham and proceeded to rant against the country’s shutdown because of coronavirus.

US media pushes back lockdown orders WATCH

“Two hundred and fifty people die a year from poverty. And the poverty line is getting such that more and more people are going to fall below that because the economy is crashing around us. And they’re doing that because people are dying from the coronavirus. I get that, but, look, the fact of the matter is we have people dying, 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, but we don’t shut the country down for that. But yet, we’re doing it for this? And the fallout is going to last for years because peoples’ lives are being destroyed.” he said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Iran's death toll crosses 5,000
Iranian officials reported 1,374 new cases and 73 fatalities over past 24 hours.
Iran acquires combat capable drones
The drones were manufactured by Iran’s military industry with the participation of local universities.
UK government criticized over protection shortages
The country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak is a source of increasing political criticism for Boris Johnson, who himself contracted the virus.
Russia reports 4,785 new coronavirus cases
Total of 3,057 people discharged from hospitals so far.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın Hayat Eve Sığar uygulaması kullanıma açıldı
Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın Hayat Eve Sığar uygulaması kullanıma açıldı
138
Pars'ın mezar taşı büyük üzüntü yaşattı
Pars'ın mezar taşı büyük üzüntü yaşattı
272
Çin ile ABD arasında koronavirüs gerilimi
Çin ile ABD arasında koronavirüs gerilimi
203
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
196
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
82
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
80
Türbede hakaretler savuran provokatör gözaltında
Türbede hakaretler savuran provokatör gözaltında
279
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir