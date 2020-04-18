US media pushes back lockdown orders

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in US is exceeding 700,000 as of April 18. The country has registered more than 37,170 deaths so far.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand has made no secret of his desire to reopen the country as quickly as possible. He called the latest data encouraging saying the numbers have put the country in a very strong position to finalise guidelines for states on reopening the country.

"LOCKDOWN WOULD HARM OUR ECONOMY"

Public personalities have now started to promote easing the lockdown saying the measure would harm the country’s economy.

Dr. Phil McGraw -appeared Thursday with Laura Ingraham and proceeded to rant against the country’s shutdown because of coronavirus.

“Two hundred and fifty people die a year from poverty. And the poverty line is getting such that more and more people are going to fall below that because the economy is crashing around us. And they’re doing that because people are dying from the coronavirus. I get that, but, look, the fact of the matter is we have people dying, 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, but we don’t shut the country down for that. But yet, we’re doing it for this? And the fallout is going to last for years because peoples’ lives are being destroyed.” he said.