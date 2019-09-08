US military hails Denmark's military assistance in Syria

The US on Friday hailed Denmark's decision to deploy troops in Syria to assist the global coalition fight against Daesh.

"WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORK TOGETHER"

"The United States welcomes the announcement by the Danish Government to make a military deployment to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and to continue to share the burden and responsibilities of this important mission," said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

The statement was made hours after Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the country would send a 14-member medical team, combat battalion, warship and four fighter aircraft with support personnel.

ANTI-DAESH COALITION

"Our Danish partners will work with the residual US military force in northeast Syria to support stability and security," said Hoffman. "We look forward to working with our Danish ally to continue our shared mission of achieving ISIS's enduring defeat-in Syria and wherever else the group may operate," he said, using an alternate name for Daesh.