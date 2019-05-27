US National Adviser is more than ignorant, N. Korea says

US National Security Adviser John Bolton is "more than ignorant" to argue that North Korea’s recent missile tests violated UN resolutions, the North’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Giving up missile tests would mean giving up the right to self defense, a North Korean foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the state KCNA news agency.

"WAR MANIAC"

The unidentified spokesman singled out Bolton, who last week said the recent tests “no doubt” violated UN Security Council resolutions. “His claim is indeed much more than ignorant,” the spokesman said. "Our military drill neither targeted anyone nor endangered the surrounding countries, but Bolton makes dogged claims that it constitutes a violation of the ‘resolutions’, impudently poking his nose into other’s internal matters.”





Bolton is known as an anti-North Korea "war maniac" who "fabricated various provocative policies such as designation of our country as ‘axis of evil’, preemptive strike and regime change”, the spokesman added.