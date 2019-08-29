US’ naval activities triggers new tensions in South China Sea

The US army's recent activities in South China Sea have triggered reactions from Chinese military, which described it "provocative", local media said on Thursday.

"STOP YOUR PROVOCATIVE ACTIONS"

The guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer was on patrol on Wednesday near disputed reefs claimed by China in the South China Sea. Chinese military spokesman Li Huamin on Thursday accused the US of "acting as a hegemony in ignorance of the international laws and rules," South China Morning Post reported.

He urged Washington to "stop its provocative actions" to avoid an “unpredictable incident”.

Report said that the US destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of Fiery Cross and Mischief reefs, China’s two biggest artificial islands in the disputed Spratly Islands.

The Chinese navy and air forces shadowed, identified, monitored, warned and expelled the destroyer, said the report citing the military official. "Our troops will [take] all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and security and firmly safeguard the peace and stability in the South China Sea," Li added.

However, a spokeswoman for US 7th Fleet Reann Mommsen said: "All operations are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate whatever international law allows," according to the report.