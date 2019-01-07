taraftar değil haberciyiz
US Navy ship sails in disputed South China Sea

A US guided-missile destroyer sailed near disputed islands in the South China Sea in what China called a “provocation” as US officials joined talks in Beijing during a truce in a bitter trade war.

REUTERS | 07.01.2019 - 16:11
The USS McCampbell carried out a “freedom of navigation” operation, sailing within 12 nautical miles of the Paracel Island chain, “to challenge excessive maritime claims”, Pacific Fleet spokeswoman Rachel McMarr said in an emailed statement. The operation was not about any one country or to make a political statement, McMarr said.

CHINA URGED US IMMEDIATELY

The statement came as trade talks between China and the United States were underway in Beijing, the first round of face-to-face discussions since both sides agreed to a 90-day truce in a trade war that has roiled international markets.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that the conduct of the US ship had violated China’s and international law, and China had lodged “stern representations”. “We urge the United States to immediately cease this kind of provocation,” he said, adding that China had sent military ships and aircraft to identify and warn off the ship.

Asked about the timing of the operation during trade talks, Lu said resolving issues would benefit the two countries and the world. “Both sides have the responsibility to create the necessary positive atmosphere for this,” he said.

China claims almost all of the strategic South China Sea and frequently lambastes the United States and its allies for freedom of navigation naval operations near Chinese-occupied islands. Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan have competing claims in the region.

